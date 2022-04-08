BizTech Share

Rising inflation fueling protests in many countries

Mounting international restrictions on Russia are slamming the brakes on its economy, but they are also taking a toll on global trade, stifling supplies of food grains, fuel, fertiliser and other products. As commodity prices spiral higher, many countries are grappling with rising inflation and the economic crisis is leading to political upheaval. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on the story, economist Ali Khizar joined us from Lahore. #Inflation #FoodPrices #FuelPrices