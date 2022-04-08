POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US, EU approve new round of sanctions on Russia
04:17
BizTech
The latest round of sanctions being imposed by the US and its allies, on Russia over its attack on Ukraine. They've accused Moscow of committing war crimes, including the indiscriminate killing of civilians in Bucha and other parts of the country. And the new punitive measures will hit close to home for President Vladimir Putin. Washington is also restricting Russia's ability to send and receive funds overseas. It's frozen more than $600M in foreign currency reserves held in US bank accounts. For more on the story, economist Ali Khizar joined us from Lahore. #RussiaAttacksUkraine #RussiaSanctions #RussiaFrozenAssets
April 8, 2022
