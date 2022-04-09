POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Evacuation rail corridors open after attack on train station in Ukraine's Kramatorsk
Evacuation rail corridors open after attack on train station in Ukraine's Kramatorsk
The president of the EU's European Commission says Russian forces have committed war crimes by specifically targeting civilians in Ukraine. Ursula von der Leyen visited the devastated town of Bucha where some 300 civilians were killed, and said there was no other description for the atrocity committed in the town occupied by Russia for more than a month. On the ground, eleven evacuation rail routes are currently in operation as people try to flee the eastern Luhansk region. As Liz Maddock reports, even those routes aren't safe. #Kramatorsk #WarCrimes #RailwayAttack
April 9, 2022
