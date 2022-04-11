World Share

World Bank expects Ukraine's economy to shrink 45% this year

The World Bank has issued a report saying the conflict in Ukraine will cause the country's economy to contract by almost fifty per cent this year. Meanwhile, financial sanctions imposed by Western nations may cut Russia's GDP by more than 11 percent. Vicky Pryce from the Centre for Economics and Business Research explains how this crisis will impact the rest of the world. #WorldBank #Ukraineseconomy #Russia