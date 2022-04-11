POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
World Bank expects Ukraine's economy to shrink 45% this year
World Bank expects Ukraine's economy to shrink 45% this year
The World Bank has issued a report saying the conflict in Ukraine will cause the country's economy to contract by almost fifty per cent this year. Meanwhile, financial sanctions imposed by Western nations may cut Russia's GDP by more than 11 percent. Vicky Pryce from the Centre for Economics and Business Research explains how this crisis will impact the rest of the world. #WorldBank #Ukraineseconomy #Russia
April 11, 2022
