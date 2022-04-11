World Share

US CDC strongly criticised over its handling of COVID-19 pandemic

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to undergo a revamp as it has been heavily criticised over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's come under fire over a raft of issues including delays in developing a coronavirus test, recommendations on mask wearing, and isolation and quarantine guidance. Derya Unutmaz, an immunologist at the Jackson Laboratory has more on the criticism of the CDC over its handling of the pandemic. #CDC #COVID #JamesMacrae