Global stocks mixed ahead of key inflation report out of US
03:25
BizTech
Shares in Asia are mixed while European markets are down, as investors wait for a string of reports on rising prices in several major economies. The most closely watched data will come out of the US later on Tuesday. The Labour department in Washington is expected to report that inflation surged past 8% in March. That would be the fastest in 40 years. Danni Hewson joined us on the programme. She is a financial analyst at AJ Bell in the UK. #Inflation #ConsumerPrices #GlobalMarkets
April 12, 2022
