World Share

Oxfam says more than 263M people could be pushed into extreme poverty in 2022

More than a quarter of a billion more people could suffer from extreme poverty this year, that's according to a new Oxfam report published ahead of the World Bank and IMF meetings. The report say the impact of COVID-19, inequality and food price hikes could result in 263M more people living in extreme poverty this year. Mukesh Kapila from the University of Manchester weighs in. #Oxfam #poverty #COVID