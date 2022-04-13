POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US consumer prices rose 8.5% in March, the most in 40 years
Consumer prices in the US, world's largest economy rose 8.5% in March. Last month's reading was slightly higher than expected, and represents the biggest blow to household budgets in 40 years. That increases pressure on the Federal Reserve to continue raising borrowing costs - a move that could choke economic output. Rising inflation is tied to the cost of oil, which has gone up due to Western-led sanctions on crude exporter Russia. To ease the burden on consumers, the White House is easing regulations on ethanol. For more, Exinity group chief market analyst Han Tan joined us from Abu Dhabi. #UnitedStates #Inflation #FederalReserve
April 13, 2022
