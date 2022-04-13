World Share

Judging an Insurrection | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

The US Attorney General faces mounting pressure by Democrats in Congress who say there is now sufficient evidence for the Justice Department to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump for his role in last year’s insurgency at the US Capitol. Guests: Barry Bennett, Former Adviser to Donald Trump Fred Wertheimer, Founder and President of Democracy 21 Ramesh Srinivasa, Professor of Information Studies at University of California, Los Angeles