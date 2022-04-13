World Share

Mayor: 100,000 people still require evacuation from Mariupol

Russian media is reporting the surrender of Ukraine's main fighting force that has been defending Mariupol for the past month and half, but Kyiv denies Moscow's claim the port city has fallen. On the other side of the country, four presidents of EU countries have been in the Kyiv region. They've visited the capital, and the town of Borodyanka, where Lithuania's Gitas Nausedas has said 'This is where the dark side of humankind has shown its face'. In nearby Bucha, the ICC's chief prosecutor says a forensic team from his organization must pierce through the fog of war to get to to the truth of alleged war crimes. Sarah Morice reports.