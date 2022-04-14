POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Polls suggest Finland, Sweden increasingly keen on joining NATO
Ukraine's president has accepted his country won't be joining NATO soon. Kyiv has even proposed adopting a neutral status if it leads to peace with Russia. Vladimir Putin sees the western military alliance as an agressive force, and last week his government said it would have to 'rebalance the situation' if Sweden and Finland join NATO. That is now looking increasingly likely, as Mehmet Solmaz reports.
April 14, 2022
