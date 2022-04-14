POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What will the military conflict in eastern Ukraine look like?
03:28
World
What will the military conflict in eastern Ukraine look like?
The Biden administration is authorising an additional $800 million for weapons and ammunition to help bolster Ukraine's defences against an expected Russian offensive in the country’s east. The announcement comes as Russia claims full control over the city of Mariupol, which Kiev has denied. Matthew Kroenig from Georgetown University looks at how the conflict could evolve in eastern Ukraine. #Ukraine #Russia #Mariupol
April 14, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?