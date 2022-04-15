POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Africa Matters: Nigeria Security Crisis
25:58
Africa Matters: Nigeria Security Crisis
We begin in Nigeria where a series of gang raids in recent weeks have left hundreds of people dead. We hear from some of the victims of the passenger train attack in Kaduna, and discuss the issue with criminologist Chijioke Nwalozie. We also head to the South African city of Durban where mudslides and flooding have killed close to 500 people. And we follow an urban planner in Kenya who is on a mission to design spaces that cater to infants and their caretakers. #AfricaMatters
April 15, 2022
