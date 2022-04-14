World Share

Israeli forces have killed six Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank

Israeli forces have killed six Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank since Wednesday. One was a human rights lawyer, two others were teenagers. Palestine's Prime Minister says the Israeli government has granted soldiers a licence to commit murder for the sake of murder. Palestinian and Jordanian officials held meetings with Israel before the holy month of Ramadan because they feared what was coming, but they haven't been able to stop it. Our correspondent Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports. #OccupiedWestBank #Palestinians #IDF