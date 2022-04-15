POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How big a blow to Russia is the sinking of the Moskva warship?
04:31
World
Russia says its flagship vessel the Moskva sank in rough seas while being towed to a port for repairs after a fire broke out onboard. But Ukraine says its armed forces fired missiles at the vessel, which caused massive damage. Joe Siracusa, a security and diplomacy professor at Curtin University in Australia, unpacks the importance of the Moskva missile cruiser. #Moskva #BlackSea #Russia
April 15, 2022
