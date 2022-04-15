World Share

Fatal police shootings of Black Americans remains high

In the US state of Michigan, police have released video that shows a white officer fatally shooting a Black man. There was a struggle during a traffic stop, but as the footage shows, 26-year-old Patrick Leeyoya was pinned to the ground when the officer shot him. Even amid a domestic and international outcry, fatal police shootings in the US remain high. And despite major protest movements pushing for change, police are still killing black people at a higher rates than they do others. Craig Boswell reports.