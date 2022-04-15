POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hatay prepares to welcome visitors with new ferry terminal
02:05
BizTech
Hatay prepares to welcome visitors with new ferry terminal
Türkiye's southeastern province of Hatay aims to attract a record number of tourists this year. The area has a lot to offer. It's one of the country's gastronomy hotspots, so it's an ideal destination for foodies. History buffs can also take in the remains of the more than a dozen civilisations that have occupied the region over two millennia. But Hatay has been held back by inadequate infrastructure, a problem local officials are now hoping to fix. Paolo Montecillo has more. #Hatay #Hudo #TürkiyeTourism
April 15, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?