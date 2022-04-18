BizTech Share

China's GDP grows 4.8% in first quarter, beating expectations

Chinese economic data is weighing on stocks. Although GDP expanded in the first quarter, sluggish retail sales and employment numbers are making investors nervous over the future prospects of the world's second-largest economy. Einar Tangen is an independent affairs commentator and senior fellow at Taihe Institute. He joined us from Beijing to discuss more on China’s economy. #ChinaEconomy #ChinaGDP #ChinaLockdown