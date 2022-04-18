What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Two UK soldiers captured by Russia make plea to British PM for freedom

Two British soldiers captured in Mariupol by Russia have appeared on Russian state TV. Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin have asked UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to arrange a swap for Kremlin ally Viktor Medvedchuk, who is detained by Ukraine. Jaroslaw Strozyk, a former director of analysis in the Polish military intelligence service, explains what Russia hopes to achieve by releasing this video. #ViktorMedvedchuk #ShaunPinner #BorisJohnson