BizTech Share

Oil prices rise as Libya outage adds to supply woes

Oil prices rose on Tuesday as investors worried about tight global supply. Libya has halted production at its largest oilfields and suspended exports. The OPEC member's oil output is expected to be halved as protesters force the closure of major facilities. Factories in Shanghai are reopening, propping up demand from the world's second-largest economy. For the details of the story we were joined by Naeem Aslam. He's chief market analyst at AvaTrade in London. #Libya #OilFieldShutdown #OilPrices