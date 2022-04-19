POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
NFT Auction Fail? | Bored Ape NFT Goes Hollywood | Japanese Art at the Royal Collection
26:09
World
NFT Auction Fail? | Bored Ape NFT Goes Hollywood | Japanese Art at the Royal Collection
On this episode of Showcase, watch: Crypto Art Historian Evaluates the NFT Market 00:02 Guest: Martin Lukas Ostachowski, Crypto Art Historian NFT Goes Hollywood 09:36 Cannes Film Festival Line Up 11:46 Museum of Islamic Civilisations in Turkey 13:07 Making Mosaics in Sudan 16:18 Ignoring the Male Gaze in Cinema 18:46 Japanese Art in Buckingham Palace 21.14 An Olfactory Exhibition at the Prado Museum 23:32
April 19, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?