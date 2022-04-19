POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Russian forces agree to open a humanitarian corridor in Mariupol
The Kremlin says Russian forces had opened a humanitarian corridor, so that Ukrainian troops who agreed to lay down their arms could leave the embattled city of Mariupol. It says they must surrender or be wiped out. The city's mayor says there are 1,000 civilians seeking shelter in the city's besieged steel plant. Both Moscow and Kiev confirmed the long-expected battle for the Donbass region is underway. Simon McGregor-Wood has this report. #Mariupol #HumanitarianCorridor #Russia
April 19, 2022
