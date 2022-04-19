World Share

Wide and raging battlefront opens up across eastern Ukraine

Russia’s attack on eastern Ukraine is underway. President Volodymr Zelenskky says no matter how many troops Moscow sends, his country will fight. Russia is believed to have at least 76 Batallion Tactical Groups deployed in the east, with 22 more likely on their way. Each BTG has about 800 personnel, so that makes almost 80,000 troops. In Mariupol, a local commander in charge of the last remaining pocket of resistance says Russia is dropping bunker-busting bombs on the steel complex where Ukrainian soldiers are based, and civilians are taking shelter. Our Europe correspondent, Simon McGregor Wood reports.