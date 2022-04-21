BizTech Share

Tesla revenues, profits hit record on back of strong sales

Electric car maker Tesla has reported better-than-expected earnings for the first three months of the year. That's as the company successfully navigated supply chain issues that have slammed the brakes on the rest of the auto industry. The world's most valuable EV firm says profits reached $3.7B or three times higher year-on-year. Victoria Scholar joined us from London. She is head of investment at Interactive Investor.