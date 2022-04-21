World Share

Ukraine's Foreign Fighters Explained

More than 16 000 Foreign fighters have made their way to Ukraine! But can they help defend the nation against Russia... and is it legal? Ukraine is not the only one recruiting foreigners, Russia has called upon fighters from the Middle East, including Syria. We speak to Damien Magrou, the Spokesperson for Ukraine’s International Legion who says foreign fighters are making a difference. Amber Schultz, Journalist for Crikey News who spent time with volunteers along the border says some guys are arriving unprepared and very unsure of the reality of their decision. Jon Barton is a Former US Marine and Hollywood military consultant who has donated nearly $1 million worth of gear to Ukraine's military and the Legion - he thinks there is still a great need for more protective gear. And lawyer Samuel Pitchford believes that although its technically unlawful for fighters from certain countries like the UK to be foreign fighters, the likelihood of them being prosecuted on return is unlikely.