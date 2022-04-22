World Share

Local engineer in Nigeria builds electric buses to ease fuel shortages

Nigeria is one of Africa's top crude oil producers, but it regularly faces fuel shortages. It's going through a terrible one now that's led to long lines at petrol stations and power cuts. Nigeria doesn't have enough refineries to process its oil, so it's dependent on fuel imports. And as Nigeria is now experiencing, if something goes wrong with those supplies, its people have big problems. Adesuwa Egbon went to Maiduguri to meet an engineer who has a solution.