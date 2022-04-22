World Share

Playback: Russia claims strategic city Mariupol has been captured by troops

We bring you up-to-date with the biggest and best stories of the week. And dive into global events around the world. On this episode of Playback... Conflict continues unabated in Mariupol as the Russian offensive advances. We take a look at why the Ukrainian port city is so important to the Kremlin. Turkiye launches a fresh cross-border operation against the PKK terrorist organisation in northern Iraq. Israeli forces target worshippers with tear gas and rubber bullets during dawn prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. And how Jews, Muslims and Christians are celebrating their religious festivals in Istanbul simultaneously this year. #Playback #News