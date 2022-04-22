POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ukraine says Russia digging mass graves
02:28
World
Ukraine says Russia digging mass graves
Ukraine has accused Russian troops of digging mass graves for civilians killed in the southeastern city of Mariupol. Officials say they're trying to cover up evidence of atrocities that have not been seen in Ukraine since World War Two. Russia claims it's taken the city. But Ukraine hasn't surrendered, seemingly holding out in the hopes of evacuating the tens of thousands of people still trapped by the bombing.
April 22, 2022
