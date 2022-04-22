POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Soaring fuel and food prices threaten to stunt global growth
06:39
BizTech
Soaring fuel and food prices threaten to stunt global growth
Surging inflation is hitting consumers everywhere and the World Bank warns most governments can do nothing to stop it. It says food prices are up by nearly 40% since the beginning of Russia's attack on Ukraine. And energy costs are likely to remain high for months to come. The collective price hike is also taking a toll on consumer spending and the growth of businesses worldwide. As a consequence the World Bank expects global growth to slowdown from its previous estimate of 4.1% to 3.2%. It's also warning of a looming food crisis. For more on this, we were joined by economist Vicky Pryce who's a board member of the Centre for Economics and Business Research. #WorldEconomy #EconomicGrowth #Inflation
April 22, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?