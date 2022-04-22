World Share

Will Macron win a second term in the French presidential election?

Candidates in the French presidential election are on the campaign trail for the final day before Sunday’s vote. Of particulate interest for President Emmanuel Macron and challenger Marine Le Pen are those who voted for left-wing parties in the first round. The candidates are also looking to win over voters from lower-income areas, who are suffering the most from the cost of living crisis in France. James Shields from the University of Warwick explains whether Macron has done enough to secure a second victory. #MarineLePen #EmmanuelMacron #Election