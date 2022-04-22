POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Will Macron win a second term in the French presidential election?
05:44
World
Will Macron win a second term in the French presidential election?
Candidates in the French presidential election are on the campaign trail for the final day before Sunday’s vote. Of particulate interest for President Emmanuel Macron and challenger Marine Le Pen are those who voted for left-wing parties in the first round. The candidates are also looking to win over voters from lower-income areas, who are suffering the most from the cost of living crisis in France. James Shields from the University of Warwick explains whether Macron has done enough to secure a second victory. #MarineLePen #EmmanuelMacron #Election
April 22, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?