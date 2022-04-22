BizTech Share

Staff, schedule changes hamper airline recovery

After two years of widespread caution, passengers are returning to the skies. As more countries around the world lift pandemic restrictions, mask mandates, and open their borders to tourists, airlines are preparing for a busy summer travel season. But is the industry prepared for the upsurge? Tayyibe Aydin reports. Aviation analyst Alex Macheras says he expects global air traffic to return to pre-pandemic levels within just a few months. #AviationBoom #AirTraffic #TravelRestrictions