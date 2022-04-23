POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Explosion at Afghan mosque kills dozens of people
02:16
World
Explosion at Afghan mosque kills dozens of people
A four-day blitz of bombings has left Afghanistan reeling. Two bombs rocked a boys school in a Shia Hazara neighbourhood of the Afghan capital in Kabul on Tuesday. At least six people were killed. On Thursday, a blast at a Shia mosque in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif killed 12 people Daesh claimed responsibility for that attack. On Friday, a bombing at a Sunni mosque near the northern city of Kunduz has killed at least 33 people. Suheil Damouny reports on the growing fear that the Taliban might be unable to keep its promise to maintain the peace. #AfghanistanBlasts #Taliban #Kunduz
April 23, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?