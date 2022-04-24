POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Kiev: No peace talks if Moscow forces kill people in Mariupol
02:34
World
Kiev: No peace talks if Moscow forces kill people in Mariupol
The Ukraine conflict has had a devasting impact on the civilian population. Thousands are dead, millions uprooted. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeated his call for his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to meet him at the negotiating table. But he once again said - if the Kremlin's forces kill Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol, he'll pull out of any future peace talks. In Mariupol, which Russia claims to control, civilians continue to hole up in the Azovstal steel plant. Kiev is urging Moscow to agree on humanitarian corridors so they can be evacuated safely. Daniel Padwick reports.
April 24, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?