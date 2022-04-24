POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Zelenskyy talks of light over darkness triumph in Easter address
02:00
World
Zelenskyy talks of light over darkness triumph in Easter address
As Christians in Ukraine and Russia celebrated Orthodox Easter, there's still no end in sight to the war. Hopes for peace on the holiest of Christian holidays were dashed when a Russian missile strike on Odessa killed 8 people. In an Easter address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said U-S Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U-S Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit Kiev in the coming days. The White House is yet to confirm any visit. The U-N though has confirmed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit Turkiye on Monday, before heading to Moscow and from there Kiev. Claire Herriot reports.
April 24, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?