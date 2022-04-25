POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
What are the challenges facing Macron in his second term?
What are the challenges facing Macron in his second term?
Emmanuel Macron has defeated his far-right rival Marine Le Pen by a comfortable margin, securing a second term and heading off what would have been a political earthquake in the French presidential election. We speak to Peter McPhee, from the University of Melbourne about the French election and the challenges facing Macron in trying to bridge a polarised nation. #FrenchElection #EmmanuelMacron #MarineLePen
April 25, 2022
