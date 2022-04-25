World Share

How is the Ukraine crisis impacting other humanitarian crises?

With more than 10 billion dollars raised for Ukraine, in just one global fundraiser, that conflict is getting more than just the headlines. It’s getting the money. And there are warnings that other global humanitarian crises will be neglected. How do you keep up the pressure to help those in need everywhere? Guests: Ole Solvang Norwegian Refugee Council Nhial Deng South Sudanese refugee Matt Saltmarsh Head of News and Media at UNHCR Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.