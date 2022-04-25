POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
At least 168 people killed in tribal clashes in Darfur region
03:09
World
At least 168 people killed in tribal clashes in Darfur region
A local aid group is reporting at least 168 people have been killed in tribal clashes in Sudan's war-scarred Darfur region. The clashes between Arab and non-Arab groups are the latest in the ongoing communal following last year’s military coup. Jan Pospisil from the Austrian Study Centre for Peace and Conflict Resolution explains why the world has largely remained silent about this conflict #Killings #DarfurRegion #Sudan #
April 25, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?