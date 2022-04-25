POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Fear grows across China as cases rise in Beijing and Shanghai
A new wave of COVID-19 is sweeping across China, and authorities are desperately trying to bring it under control. Officials have now approved mass testing for millions of people in Beijing, after 25 million were tested in Shanghai. Despite protests by residents, China's largest city is still partially shut down. Officials insist their zero-COVID approach is still the best to control this outbreak, which has killed nearly 100 people so far. Shoaib Hasan has the latest.
April 25, 2022
