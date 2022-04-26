POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Mexico leader urges Latinos to vote carefully in US midterm elections
World
Mexico leader urges Latinos to vote carefully in US midterm elections
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has urged Latinos in the United States not to vote in November's midterm elections for politicians who have "mistreated" them, in response to a comment by former US president Donald Trump. Trump boasted at a rally that while in office, he had forced Lopez Obrador to deploy 28,000 soldiers along the US-Mexico border to keep out migrants after threatening to slap tariffs on Mexican goods. Asked about Trump's comments, Lopez Obrador said no US political party should "use Mexico as a pinata" and that those with the right to vote should exercise it carefully. At 36.6 million, Mexicans made up the largest population of Hispanic origin in the United States in 2017, a Pew Research Center report found ahead of the last presidential election.
April 26, 2022
