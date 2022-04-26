POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Russia claims it's destroyed substations powering railways
World
The Turkish Defence Minister and almost 30 of his counterparts will meet at a NATO base in Germany on Tuesday. They'll plan a strategy to defend Ukraine against Russian attacks. The meeting comes after Russian troops reportedly attacked more civilian targets in Ukraine on Monday, including apartment buildings and train stations. But a renewed sense of purpose from Washington and more military aid coming from the White House - have seemingly encouraged Ukraine's president. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has the latest.
April 26, 2022
