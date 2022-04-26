POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkish Foreign Minister on Six-Nation Latin America tour
13:14
World
Turkish Foreign Minister on Six-Nation Latin America tour
Turkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is undertaking a six-nation Latin America tour. His first two stops were to Uruguay and Brazil, where he opened Turkiye’s two newest diplomatic posts. Turkiye has seen swift expansion of its diplomatic presence in the region over the past two decades, as it looks to boost trade and political ties. Guests: Jose Duarte Ribeiro Researcher at the Centre for Latin America Studies Javier Farje Journalist and Political Analyst
April 26, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?