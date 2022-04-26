World Share

UN chief Antonio Guterres visits Moscow before heading to Kiev

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres visits Moscow, holding talks with Russian leaders. Guterres visited Ankara on Monday, now Russia -- and his final stop with be Ukraine. His goal - at the very least - is a ceasefire in Russia's war with Ukraine. But so far, Moscow and the west don't even agree on what is happening on the ground - or why. Sarah Morice reports. #Guterres #Lavrov #Russia