Oil, natural gas prices spike as Russia threatens supplies
03:41
BizTech
Oil, natural gas prices spike as Russia threatens supplies
Natural gas and oil prices rise after Russia halts some shipments of natural gas to the European Union. International crude benchmark Brent is up 0.7%, and is trading at around 105$ a barrel. The cost of natural gas is also 1% higher. Meanwhile, the possibility of fresh stimulus in China is also fueling the rally in energy markets. Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor in London, joined us for more. #EnergyPrices #Russia #China
April 27, 2022
