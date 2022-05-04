World Share

NATO: Will Finland join?

Russia warns Finland and Sweden there would be “serious military and political consequences” should they join NATO. Finland says the decision is theirs's alone, as the Nordic country watches Russia’s troop build up on the Ukrainian border. (January 2022) Guests: Henri Vanhanen Foreign Policy Advisor at the National Coalition Party in Finland Keir Giles Author of Waking the Neighbour: Finland, NATO and Russia Jamie Shea Former Deputy Assistant Secretary General of NATO