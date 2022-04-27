World Share

Intl community calls for UN Security Council veto reforms

Members of the United Nations General Assembly this week adopted a resolution requiring the five permanent members of the Security Council to justify their actions anytime they use their veto power. China, France, Russia, the UK and US each have the ability to overrule any council resolution. And it happens-- often, lately. This rule change has been floated for years, but has now happened, because of Russia's attack on Ukraine. Kubra Akkoc reports. #UNSC #VetoPower