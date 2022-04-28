World Share

US, Russia swap prisoners in Türkiye

Russia and the United States have carried out an unexpected prisoner exchange in a time of high tensions, trading a US army veteran jailed by Moscow for a convicted Russian pilot, serving a long prison sentence in America. Trevor Reed, an ex-US Marine, was imprisoned in Russia and convicted of endangering the lives of two police officers while drunk. Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot, was sentenced to two decades in US prison for conspiring to smuggle cocaine into the US. The diplomatic maneuver was carried out in an airport in Türkiye at a time when Russia and the US are at loggerheads over the Ukraine crisis.