UN chief to meet Zelenskyy after holding talks with Putin
05:09
World
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy two days after high-level talks in Russia. Guterres has repeatedly called for Ukraine and Russia to work together to set up 'safe and effective' humanitarian corridors. Editor-in-chief of BNE IntelliNews Ben Aris explains the impact of the UN chief’s visit to Ukraine. #AntonioGuterres #Zelenskyy #Putin
April 28, 2022
