What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

UN chief to meet Zelenskyy after holding talks with Putin

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy two days after high-level talks in Russia. Guterres has repeatedly called for Ukraine and Russia to work together to set up 'safe and effective' humanitarian corridors. Editor-in-chief of BNE IntelliNews Ben Aris explains the impact of the UN chief’s visit to Ukraine. #AntonioGuterres #Zelenskyy #Putin