World Share

Nigeria’s Senate passes law banning ransom payments to kidnappers

Nigeria has passed a law that bans the payment of ransoms to kidnappers. It carries a 15-year jail term, and in cases where the victims die, perpetrators could face the death penalty. Over the past decade, armed gangs have terrorised students, communities and travellers in northern Nigeria. Former head of National Orientation Agency Mike Omeri explains how effective this law will be in reducing kidnappings. #Kidnapping #Nigeria #Senate