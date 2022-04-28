World Share

The State of Sudan

Last weekend Sudan faced some of the worst intercommunal violence it's seen in years. At least 300 people were killed or injured in the city of El Geneina in western Darfur. The latest violence erupted after two Arab nomads were found dead near Kreinik, a town home to many ethnic Masalit. It wasn't long before armed Arab tribesmen hit back, raiding the town, killing nine people. National security forces failed to protect civilians, so is further turmoil inevitable? Suliman Baldo International Center for Transitional Justice Africa Program Director Cameron Hudson Former Chief of Staff to the US Envoy to Sudan Hamid Murtada Sudanese Activist