Colombia's 'false positives' tribunal for sees the most high-level testimony yet
02:14
World
The so-called 'false positive killings' are notorious human rights violations in Colombia. Between 2002 and 2008, soldiers murdered more than 6,400 people. They recorded them as guerrillas killed in combat in order to earn promotions and other rewards. Dozens of former officials, including a retired general, have now admitted their responsibility and are asking for forgiveness as part of a series of hearings by a special tribunal. Sarah Balter reports. #FalsePositives #Colombia
April 28, 2022
